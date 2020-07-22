Ukraine reports 829 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 60,995 as of July 22, including 829 new cases which were reported over the course of the past day.

According to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 16 patients have died from coronavirus and 973 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,534 deaths related to the disease and 33,172 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

