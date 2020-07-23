Anti-Corruption Action Centre founder Shabunin reports that his house was set on fire. PHOTOS

The founder of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitaliy Shabunin said that his house was set on fire at night

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

He added that a neighbor heard the explosion and saw the entrance to the house get caught on fire. According to him, two weeks ago the gas service checked all the c wiring tracks.

"As a Christian, I bless the performers and customers. I thank the latter for their motivation to work even harder," Vitaliy Shabunin wrote.

There are no victims due to the incident. At the time of the arson, Shabunin and his children were not at home, and his parents managed to escape.

Earlier, Vitaliy Shabunin forgot to submit an electronic declaration on property in time and will now probably be included in the register of persons who have committed corruption-related offenses.

