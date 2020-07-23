Ukraine reports 856 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours
The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 61,851 as of July 23, including 856 new cases which were reported over the course of the past day.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 17 patients have died from coronavirus and 828 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.
Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,551 deaths related to the disease and 34,000 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password