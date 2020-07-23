ENG
Ukraine reports 856 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 61,851 as of July 23, including 856 new cases which were reported over the course of the past day.

According to data provided by the "coronavirus spread monitoring system" of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 17 patients have died from coronavirus and 828 people have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,551 deaths related to the disease and 34,000 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

