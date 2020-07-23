Kyiv reports 112 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Another 112 Kyiv residents have tested positive for coronavirus over the course of the past day," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Klitschko, 25 recoveries from coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. In total, 2,546 city residents have overcome the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Kyiv reached 7,278, the mayor wrote.

As reported, Ukraine confirmed 61,851 cases of COVID-19 on July 23, including 856 cases that were reported over the course of the previous day.