Police allows Poltava terrorist to leave city, he heads towards Kyiv
The patrol police allowed the terrorist to leave Poltava in a VAZ-2111 service car.
Censor.NET reports citing Poltava.to.
Spokesman of National Police in Poltava region Roman Hrishyn confirmed this information.
"Now he (the terrorist) is leaving the city with the police officer. Investigative and operative measures on apprehending this person are proceeding. As of now, I can report that the identity of this person is known to police officers. He is suspected of illegal possession of multiple vehicles," Hrishyn said.
The head of the Poltava regional state administration Oleh Syniehubov stated that the terrorist was going towards Kyiv, he was accompanied by law enforcement officers.
"A special operation 'Thunder' has been initiated. The criminal has been given the opportunity to leave Poltava to prevent threats to the city's residents. He is currently moving in the direction of Kyiv. He is accompanied by police cars," Syniehubov emphasized.
