Ukraine signs memorandum with EU on receiving macrofinancial aid of EUR 1.2 bln

Ukraine signed a memorandum with the European Union of understanding and a loan agreement between Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the EU on the country's receipt of macrofinancial assistance in the amount of EUR 1.2 billion.

On the Ukrainian side, the documents were signed by Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko and NBU Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko.

