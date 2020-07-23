Court arrested "Lutsk terrorist" Krivosh for 60 days without bail

The Lutsk City District Court on Wednesday chose a measure of restraint in the form of uncontested detention for Maksym Krivosh, who is suspected of holding 13 hostages on a bus in Lutsk.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The court granted the petition of the prosecutor's office to keep Maxym Krivosh in custody for 60 days without the right to post bail - until September 18.

The defense of Krivosh intends to leave this decision of the court without appeal. "My client does not want this court decision to be appealed," explains lawyer Krivosha.

On July 21, an unknown person with explosives seized a bus in Lutsk and held people hostage.