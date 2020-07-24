Kyiv reports 118 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 118 new cases of COVID-19 and one death related to the disease in the past 24 hours, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Another 118 Kyiv residents have tested positive for coronavirus over the course of the past day. The total number of cases in Kyiv reached 7,396," he said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Among the Kyiv residents who have contracted COVID-19 in the past day are 52 women aged 18-84 years; 7 girls aged 1-16 years; 57 men aged 18-69 years; and 2 boys aged between 9 months and 1 year.

According to Klitschko, 121 recoveries from coronavirus have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. In total, 2,667 city residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 62,823 as of July 24, including 972 new cases reported over the course of the past day.