PM Shmyhal announces finalization of concept for ‘Crimea is Ukraine’ platform

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has announced the finalization of a concept of creating an international platform entitled "Crimea is Ukraine".

He said this during a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, on Thursday, July 23, the Government portal reports.

The parties discussed the security situation in Donbas and the issue of de-occupation of Crimea.

According to the head of government, the Foreign Ministry has finalized the concept of creating a special international format for Crimea - the international platform "Crimea is Ukraine".

"At the first stage, the platform will perform advisory and coordinating functions. However, in the future, we do not exclude that it will be used for negotiations," Shmyhal said.

He added that the platform should address the full range of consequences of the occupation, from humanitarian to security issues.

"The militarization of Crimea affects the security of South-Eastern Europe, in particular the region of the Black, Azov and Mediterranean Seas. In addition, there is a need to improve coordination and increase the effectiveness of the sanctions policy, as well as the international policy of not recognizing the attempt to annex Crimea as a whole," the PM stressed.

Among the key participants in the new platform, Ukraine would like to see the guarantor states of Ukrainian security, in particular the United States, Great Britain and France; Germany as a key participant in the Normandy format; as well as regional partners who are, like Ukraine, interested in solving the Crimean issue and suppressing the aggressive policy of Russia.

"We hope for the support of this initiative from the EU, NATO and its member states, as well as other partners who have demonstrated their support by imposing the Crimean sanctions packages," the head of government said.

In addition, Shmyhal noted that the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) made a significant contribution to strengthening the civilian security sector, and Ukraine expects to open a regional EUMM Office in Mariupol.

The parties also discussed the issues of holding the Ukraine-EU summit, improving the Association Agreement in terms of the free trade area, and the situation in eastern Ukraine and in the occupied Crimea.

The PM said that the Ukrainian side expects the 22nd Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels on October 1 to be fruitful and hopes for support in promoting key decisions.

Shmyhal thanked the EU for its firm position on the territorial integrity of our country and its unwavering support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

In turn, Borrell noted that the security of Ukraine is the security of Europe, and therefore the European Union will continue active and constructive cooperation with Ukraine.

As reported, PM Shmyhal was on a visit to Brussels on July 23.