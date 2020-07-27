Ukraine reports 807 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
As of July 27, Ukraine reports 65,656 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Some 807 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
Eleven deaths and 315 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.
Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,616 deaths related to the disease and 36,122 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
As reported, 920 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on July 26.
