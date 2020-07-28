Netherlands to continue putting pressure on Russia over annexation of Crimea – ambassador

The Netherlands does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and considers it to be a violation of international law.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Ukraine Jennes de Mol said this during a meeting with Anton Korynevych, the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ukraine wrote on its official Facebook page on July 27.

"The Netherlands does not recognize the annexation of Crimea and considers it to be a violation of international law. We will support the current sanctions until the violation stops and the Minsk agreements are fully implemented. Through our Human Rights Fund we support lawyers, civic activists and families of political prisoners on the ground, and we will continue putting international pressure on Russia, according to our policy," Ambassador de Mol reiterated.

Read more: Invaders break ceasefire despite agreements

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation of Crimea’s indigenous people – Crimean Tatars, violations of human rights in the peninsula, sanctions, non-recognition policy, religious freedoms and threats to the environment in Crimea.