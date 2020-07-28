President thanks Kuchma for his work in Trilateral Contact Group

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has thanked Ukraine's second president Leonid Kuchma for his work at the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group and added that he respects his decision to terminate his activities there, the press service of the head of state has reported.

Censor.NET reports citing the president's office.

"Thank you for all the efforts you have made to unblock the Minsk process to achieve peace. Your experience was crucial and extremely necessary. I am always ready to hear your advice in the future," Zelenskyi said at a meeting with Kuchma in Kyiv on Tuesday, July 28.

Zelenskyi also stressed that "Kuchma's work in the Minsk process was extremely important and at the same time difficult and noted that he respects his decision to terminate his participation in the TCG."

Kuchma, in turn, noted that the work of the Trilateral Contact Group has been resumed and significantly advanced over the past year, with a number of important steps being taken and important agreements reached.

He also said that in the future, if necessary, he was ready to share his experience and provide advice on steps towards peace.

The President's Office recalled that Kuchma, Ukraine's president in 1994-2005, headed the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas for the second time on June 3, 2019.