Ukraine already spent about 10% of ‘coronavirus’ funds – PM

Ukraine has already spent about 10% of budget funds allocated for the fight against coronavirus and its consequences.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

The Government plans to redistribute the fund, in particular, to combat the economic consequences of the pandemic, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during his working trip to Poltava region on Tuesday.

"The COVID-19 Fund amounted to UAH 64.7 billion to fight the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic. It has already been distributed. But it does not mean that it has been spent. The funds spent are about 10% of the total amount. But, of course, the fight against coronavirus is a long process and not always predictable. Together with the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee, we will redistribute money within this fund (and we have already done)," the PM said.

He noted that the COVID-19 Fund is intended to pay salaries to doctors and provide medical supplies for hospitals. "But it is also designed to combat the effects. Therefore, we also use these funds to finance certain economic measures, because it is also a fight against the consequences of COVID-19, and because the consequences of the economic crisis, according to the forecasts of global experts, could be more tragic than the consequences of the medical crisis," Shmyhal emphasized.

Read more: Ukrainian army reports 156 COVID-19 cases

According to him, the fight against economic consequences is also an important stage and it should be started today.