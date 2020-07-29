OSCE records 111 violations on first day of ceasefire

On Monday, July 27, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 111 ceasefire violations in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"Following the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on July 22, which reached an agreement regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire as of 00:01 on July 27, the SMM recorded 111 ceasefire violations, all in Donetsk region, including 21 explosions," reads a daily report published by the OSCE SMM on July 28.

In addition, the Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. An SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people inside the latter two disengagement areas during evening and night hours.

According to the report, the SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

As reported, during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on July 22, the parties agreed on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire on the contact line in Donbas from July 27.