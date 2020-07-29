Ukraine reports 1,022 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of July 29, Ukraine reports 67,597 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 1,022 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty-one deaths and 650 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

In total, Ukraine has confirmed 1,650 deaths related to the disease and 37,394 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, 919 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine as of July 28.

Adaptive quarantine is currently in force in Ukraine until August 31.