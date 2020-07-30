SSU To Ask Belarus To Extradite Detained Wagner PMC Militants Who Fought In Donbas To Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) intends to ask Belarus to extradite the detained militants of the Wagner private military company (PMC) who fought in Donbas to Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We will make a request for extradition," the authority said.

SSU hopes for a positive solution to this issue.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine believes that militants of the Wagner private military company (PMC) can be used to destabilize the situation in Belarus before the presidential election.

On July 29, Belarusian law enforcers detained 32 militants of the Wagner PMC, including those who fought against Ukraine in Donbas.