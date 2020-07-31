Ukraine reports 1,090 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of July 31, Ukraine reports 69,884 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 1,090 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty deaths and 598 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,693 deaths related to the disease and 38,752 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours were recorded in Lviv region (147), Ivano-Frankivsk region (111), and Kyiv city (110).

