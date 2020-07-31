U.S. senators introduce bill on boosted military aid for Ukraine

Republican and Democratic U.S. senators introduced a draft bill on providing Ukraine with 300 million dollars of annual military financing and other support.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The bill was presented by the Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chairman Jim Risch, and ranking member Bob Menendez, along with Republicans Rob Portman and John Barrasso and Democratic committee members Chris Murphy and Jeanne Shaheen.

It also authorizes the allocation of up to four million dollars to train Ukrainian military officers and requires the appointment of a special envoy for Ukraine. Besides that, a Department of Defense and State Department report on the requirements of Ukraine’s armed forces and a plan to supply security assistance are also envisaged.

