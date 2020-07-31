133 students test positive for COVID-19 in Kyiv dormitory

Doctors have identified 133 coronavirus cases among students of the Ihor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute who live in a university dormitory in Kyiv’s capital. That makes the dormitory the site of one of the largest concentrated outbreaks in Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As you know, the other day a large outbreak of the disease was recorded in the capital - in the dormitory of the Institute of Special Communication and Information Protection of the National University" Kyiv Polytechnic Institute named after Sikorsky. "Currently, 133 cadets are ill in the dormitory. Of these, 10 cadets were hospitalized in the capital's hospitals. as well as one teacher. Other cadets are treated in the hostel under supervision," Klitschko said.

According to the mayor, they receive all the necessary medical assistance. Also, specialists from the Kyiv City Laboratory Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine are testing everyone who has come into contact with the infected. In total, 152 cadets live in the hostel.