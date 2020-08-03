Ukraine reports 990 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 3, Ukraine reports 73,158 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Thirteen deaths and 333 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,738 deaths related to the disease and 39,876 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours were recorded in Lviv region (138), Ivano-Frankivsk region (119), and Kyiv city (102).

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. That is, restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.