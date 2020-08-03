Hostage-taking in Kyiv: terrorist wants to go live on TV

A terrorist, who took one person hostage at the Leonardo Business Center in Kyiv, is demanding a speech on television.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"I can confirm the information reported by Telegram channels. Law enforcers say, not on camera, that the terrorist wants to go live, wants media. At this moment, only these demands are reported by the officers, they refuse to speak on camera," reads the message.

As we reported earlier, as it was stated by Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko: the incident occurred in a branch of JSC Universal Bank, which is located in the above-mentioned business centre.

See more: In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center. PHOTO

A young man went in and said that he had a bomb in his backpack. The bank employees left the building, and the head of the branch stayed inside at his own request.

It was noted that the representatives of the Interior Ministry wanted to find "a peaceful solution" to this issue but would be prepared to respond with force.