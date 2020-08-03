'Terrorist' who threatened to explode in Leonardo business center in Kyiv has no explosives – SBU

A citizen of Uzbekistan, who was in the premises of Universal Bank in the Leonardo business center at the intersection of Khmelnytskoho and Volodymyrska Streets in the center of Kyiv, did not have explosives in his backpack as he claimed," Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has told.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The 'terrorist' did not have explosives," the service said on Monday afternoon.

As reported, at about noon Monday, a man entered the Universal Bank office in the Leonardo business centre said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head stayed voluntarily.

According to preliminary information, the "terrorist" was a citizen of Uzbekistan, a native of Samarkand, Sukhrob Karimov, born in 1988. He demanded media attention and live coverage to make a statement.

On Monday, at around 15:10, the "terrorist" was captured alive. Priority investigative actions are continuing.

The Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv said on Monday that the proceedings were initiated under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist attack).