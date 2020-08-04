Tymoshenko Offers Yermak To Make Her Head Of TCG Instead Of Kuchma - Harmash

Journalist Serhii Harmash, involved in the work of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia) as a representative of certain districts of Donetsk region, states that head of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Yuliya Tymoshenko proposed to the head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, to make her head of the TCG instead of former President Leonid Kuchma (1994-2005).

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Yermak told how Yuliya Volodymyrivna came to him two weeks ago. With a proposal to make her the head of the delegation instead of Kuchma," he wrote.

According to Harmash, Tymoshenko stressed that she has a plan and will connect all her diplomatic ties both in Russia and in the West, but she did not present the plan.

At a press conference on August 3, Tymoshenko called on the Verkhovna Rada factions to create a parliamentary mission to hold international negotiations to restore peace.

On July 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Ukraine’s first president (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk to replace former President (1994-2005) Leonid Kuchma as the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on the resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).