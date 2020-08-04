Ukraine reports 1,061 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 4, Ukraine reports 74,219 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 1,061 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty-six deaths and 737 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,764 deaths related to the disease and 40,613 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours was recorded in Lviv region (146), Ivano-Frankivsk region (127), Kharkiv region (143) and Kyiv city (108).

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. Restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.