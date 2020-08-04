Ternopil Mayor Nadal Notes Protest Moods Among Residents Due To Assignment Of Red Level Of Epidemic Danger To City

Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal notes protest moods among residents due to the assignment of a red level of the epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 to the city.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Such sentiments are very strong," Nadal said, answering the question whether the residents of Ternopil are ready to rise and move to Kyiv.

He also said that he was ready to do anything so that the central government heard Ternopil and its residents.

Read more: Ukraine reports 1,061 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

"I am ready to do anything so that they hear us there. In fact, the degree of tension of the residents of Ternopil is so high that by making this decision, we will be able to restrain many bad actions that they are already ready to do," the mayor summed up.