Ukraine reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 5, Ukraine reports 75,490 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 1,271 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty-four deaths and 914 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,788 deaths related to the disease and 41,527 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. That is, restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.