ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12845 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
15 286 55

Ukraine reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,271 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 5, Ukraine reports 75,490 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

 As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 1,271 new cases have been confirmed over the past day, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Twenty-four deaths and 914 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,788 deaths related to the disease and 41,527 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine to get COVID-19 vaccine for 20% of population

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. That is, restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.

quarantine (1311) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 