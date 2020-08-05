Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Oleksandr Lukashenko discuss extradition of detainees in Belarus to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The heads of state discussed in detail the issues related to the detention of a group of persons belonging to Wagner private military company on the territory of Belarus at the end of July. The importance of further effective interaction between the competent authorities of the two states was stressed, in particular for the purpose of the transfer to Ukraine of the persons suspected of terrorist activities on the territory of our state.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed his conviction that those involved in the actions of illegal groups in Donbas will not be able to avoid fair punishment.

"I hope that all suspects in terrorist activities on the territory of Ukraine will be transferred to us for prosecution in accordance with the current international legal documents," the Head of the Ukrainian State said.

Attention was paid to the issues of preparation for the Third Forum of the Regions of Ukraine and Belarus this autumn.

Read more: President signs law to support ‘green’ energy

Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed his personal gratitude to the President of the Republic of Belarus for the humanitarian aid provided in July to the population of the western regions of Ukraine affected by floods.

"This gesture of true friendship of Belarus once again underlines the values of a partnership between our countries," the Head of State said.

The presidents also discussed the situation with the spread of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 and how to overcome its consequences in the territory of the two states.