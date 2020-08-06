Ukraine reports 1,318 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has reported 76,808 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 6, including 1,318 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Thirty-one deaths and 997 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,819 deaths related to the disease and 42,524 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. That is, restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.