If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes that the regime of a sustainable ceasefire in Donbas will continue, and notes that Ukraine, for its part, is doing everything for this.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"It is hard for me to say and it is difficult to answer in detail in one minute, because we would talk about the ceasefire regimes that were before and that are happening now. Everything can be in life, and we are fighting so that this regime is not violated. However, everything can be, as this is life, you perfectly understand. If everything depended only on our side, then I am sure that now it would be a principled ceasefire regime, and we would move on to the next steps, the next stages of ending the war," he said at a briefing in Thursday in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

Zelenskyi said that one can talk for hours about violations of the ceasefire regime, and there are many questions and problems.

"We are grateful to our servicemen. The most important thing is that we want to endure this ceasefire regime, and every day just not to lose our soldiers. This is very important for us. I cannot guarantee anything. However, I will tell you that we are doing everything, we are doing a lot of things, both in Ukraine and at meetings in the Minsk format, "he said.