Four political parties could win seats in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament if snap elections were to be held next Sunday.

Censor.NET reports citing Rating sociological group.

The ruling Servant of the People Party is at the top of popular rating among those who have made up their choice and intend to vote (26%), that's according to a survey by the Rating Sociological Group.

The Opposition Platform – For Life Party are runners-up with 17.6%, then go the European Solidarity Party (15.7%), and the Batkivshchyna Party (10.4%). Some 4.8% would support the Radical Party, 4.6% would vote for the Syla I Chest' (Strength and Honor) Party, while nearly 3.2% would back the Ukrainian Strategy Party.

Half of the respondents who have picked their favourites say they were absolutely sure of their choice, 38% are more likely confident, and 15% remain unsure.

The poll says 20% of Ukrainians believe that in general, Ukraine is developing in the right direction, while 68% think the opposite.