Ukraine expects to exchange prisoners under ‘100 for 100’ format – Yermak

Ukraine hopes to exchange around 100 prisoners on each side with Russian-backed separatists in Donbas over the next few weeks, Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I hope that it [the exchange] will be soon. I think it’s within weeks," Yermak said in an interview with Reuters.

He added that Kyiv had submitted a list of about 100 people to mediators at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The separatists submitted around the same number.

As Ukrinform reported, in May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Kyiv was negotiating the next exchange of detainees after overcoming the coronavirus pandemic.

During the previous stage of the mutual release of detainees, which took place on April 16, Ukraine returned 19 citizens from ORDLO.