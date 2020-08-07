Ukrainian oligarch with ties to Trump's impeachment is accused by Justice Department of stealing billions from a bank he once owned and laundering the stolen cash to build a business empire in the US- The Washington Post

According to the DOJ, Ihor Kolomoisky and his business partner, Gennadiy Boholyubov, stole so much money from PrivatBank that Ukraine’s national bank had to give the institution a $5.5 billion bail out to ‘to stave off economic crisis for the whole country.’

Censor.NET reports citing The Washington Post.

The two men were majority owners of PrivatBank before it was nationalized in 2016 in response to the fraud. The men used the bank as their own personal account to build a business and property empire in the US, the Justice Department said.

Kolomoisky and Boholyubov reportedly used their status as owners to repeatedly request money from the bank, which they would then move through a vast network of shell companies to ‘thoroughly disguise their nature, source, ownership, and control’.

Read more: Zelenskyi, Lukashenko discuss extradition of 'mercenaries' from Belarus

Among their purchases were more than five million square feet of commercial real estate in Ohio, steel plants in Kentucky, West Virginia and Michigan, a cellphone manufacturing plant in Illinois and commercial real estate in Texas.

The forfeiture complaints sought to seize a near-20 acre office park in Dallas and the PNC Plaza building in Louisville.

Kolomoisky, who is one of Ukraine’s richest men, ‘emphatically’ denied the allegations made in the Justice Department’s complaint, in a statement issued through his attorney to the Washington Post.

He made a fortune in the wake of the Soviet Union’s collapse, amassing assets from airlines to financial institutions. Known by the nickname 'Benya', he also crafted a a larger-than-life image for himself, even keeping a shark aquarium in his office.

Despite his pleas of innocence, he has long been facing a criminal probe by the US Attorney’s Office in Cleveland for potential money laundering. In relation to that case, the FBI raided the office of his Optima Management Group in the city on Tuesday, in addition to another Optima office in Miami.

In court documents released Thursday, the DOJ claimed that two Miami-based associates of Kolomoisky and Boholyubov, Mordechai Korf and Uriel Laber, helped to acquire and manage the oligarchs’ capital in the US – which often bear a variation of the name ‘Optima’.

At one stage, Optima Ventures became the ‘largest holder of commercial real estate in Cleveland’, having used stolen funds to acquire major downtown office buildings and a hotel, the DOJ said.

Kolomoisky and Boholyubov were ousted from Privatbank after Ukrainian’s last president, Petro Poroshenko, nationalized the bank. Poroshenko accused Kolomoisky and his partners of defrauding the bank out of billions of dollars.

Read more: If it depended only on Ukraine, there would be principled ceasefire regime, it would be possible to move to next stages of ending war – Zelenskyi

Kolomoisky insisted he was innocent, but absconded from Kyiv to Israel amid the fallout. He retained political power in Ukraine through his various business holdings, which include a major television network.

He also has close ties to Ukraine’s current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and played a role in the events that led to President Trump’s impeachment in 2019.

Kolomoisky is considered an ally of Zelensky, who was an actor before his presidency and starred in a comedy series that aired on Kolomoisky’s network.