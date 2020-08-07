Ukraine reports 1,453 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 7, Ukraine has reported 78,261 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,453 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 33 deaths and 531 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,852 deaths related to the disease and 43,055 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. Restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.