Ukraine reports 1,453 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours
As of August 7, Ukraine has reported 78,261 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,453 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 33 deaths and 531 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.
Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,852 deaths related to the disease and 43,055 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. Restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password