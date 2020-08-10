2nd-Wave Hospitals Ready To Provide 10,200 Beds For Coronavirus-Infected People – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that so-called second wave hospitals have 10,200 beds prepared for coronavirus-infected people.

Censor.NET reports citing post on Telegram.

The minister has said this at a briefing.

At the same time, 851 beds are ready for reanimation departments of the said hospitals.

Besides, the hospitals of the second wave are equipped with 1,442 artificial lung ventilation units.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has urged the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to mobilize forces to prevent the second wave of the coronavirus infection.

On August 9, the number of newly-registered cases in Ukraine rose by 1,008 over August 8 to 81,957, and the number of deaths rose by 25 over August 8 to 1,922; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 15.9% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 38.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of August 10, there were 81,957 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,922 lethal cases; besides, 44,359 people had recovered.

Therefore, on August 9, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (1,008 vs 387).