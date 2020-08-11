Swiss president still impressed by trip to Donbas, sends letter to Zelenskyi

President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga has sent a gratitude letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi following her trip to Donbas, the press service of the head of state has reported.

In her letter, Sommaruga thanked Zelenskyi for the warm welcome in Kyiv, the trust and a joint visit to the contact line in Donbas.

"This field trip with you has left me with a lasting impression. Seeing mothers and children pushing carts fully loaded with goods and luggage across this bridge (in Stanytsia Luhanska) between two minefields has strengthened my conviction that the conflict must end for the sake of the civilian population on both sides. I was impressed by your courage, your vision and your resolve to tackle the challenges your country is facing today," Sommaruga wrote.

She noted the activities of the Ukrainian government, in particular, actions to regain full control of Ukraine's territory.

"After talking to members of your government and exchanging ideas with young representatives of Ukrainian civil society and the private sector, I am confident that your country has a bright, democratic and prosperous future in Europe," Sommaruga said.

She said that Ukraine can count on the support of the Swiss Confederation in advancing reforms and peacefully restoring Ukraine's territorial integrity in accordance with international law.

"Please consider Switzerland as a trusted partner in these endeavours," the letter said.

On July 23, 2020, during their trip to Donbas, Zelenskyi and Sommaruga inspected a pedestrian bridge over the Siversky Donets River and got acquainted with the work of the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint.