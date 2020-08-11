ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7356 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
7 766 10

Ukraine reports 1,158 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine reports 1,158 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 11, Ukraine has reported 83,115 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,158 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 29 deaths and 575 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,951 deaths related to the disease and 44,934 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of news cases over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (161), Odesa region (134), Kharkiv region (129), Ivano-Frankivsk region (114), Kyiv city (123).

COVID-19 incidence rate in Ukraine has increased almost 2.5 times compared to the epidemiological situation in June.

Read more: Nine regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions – Health Ministry

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. Restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.

quarantine (1311) statistics (539) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 