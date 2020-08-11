Ukraine reports 1,158 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 11, Ukraine has reported 83,115 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,158 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 29 deaths and 575 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,951 deaths related to the disease and 44,934 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of news cases over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (161), Odesa region (134), Kharkiv region (129), Ivano-Frankivsk region (114), Kyiv city (123).

COVID-19 incidence rate in Ukraine has increased almost 2.5 times compared to the epidemiological situation in June.

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. Restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.