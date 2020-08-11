ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7356 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
3 215 5

Second wave of Covid-19 in Ukraine expected in October or November

Second wave of Covid-19 in Ukraine expected in October or November

The Health Ministry of Ukraine predicts the second wave of coronavirus in October or November along with the epidemic of flu.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to Stepanov, the Health Ministry has already started to deploy the hospitals of the second wave in the region; they might admit 10,000 patients.

"We thought that we will have so-called second wave – the significant increase of diseased – in October or November," Stepanov said.

Read more: Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ukraine increases almost 1.5-fold

quarantine (1311) Ministry of Health (400) Maksym Stepanov (234) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 