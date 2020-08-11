Second wave of Covid-19 in Ukraine expected in October or November

The Health Ministry of Ukraine predicts the second wave of coronavirus in October or November along with the epidemic of flu.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to Stepanov, the Health Ministry has already started to deploy the hospitals of the second wave in the region; they might admit 10,000 patients.

"We thought that we will have so-called second wave – the significant increase of diseased – in October or November," Stepanov said.

