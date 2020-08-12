Head of Kyiv District Administrative Court put on wanted list. PHOTO

The National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) has put on the list of wanted persons seven defendants in the case of the alleged power seizure conspiracy by the leadership of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK) who the agency believes grabbed control of the High Qualification Commission of Judges.

Censor.NET reports citing NABU press service.

"NABU is pursuing suspects who acted as part of a criminal organization headed by OASK chairman, aiming to seize state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (VKKSU), the High Council of Justice (VRP), as well as creating artificial obstacles in their work," the statement says.

