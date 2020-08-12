Ukraine reports 1,433 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 12, Ukraine has reported 84,548 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,433 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 19 deaths and 752 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,970 deaths related to the disease and 45,686 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of news cases over the past day was recorded in Lviv region (166), Kharkiv region (139), Ivano-Frankivsk region (128), Chernivtsi region (113), and Kyiv city (182).

As reported, adaptive quarantine is in force in Ukraine until August 31. Restrictive measures can be relaxed or intensified depending on the epidemic situation in each region.