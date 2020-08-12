ENG
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
322 People Sick With Covid-19 In Armed Forces, 34 New Cases Registered On August 11

A total of 322 people are sick with the coronavirus infection in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a total of 34 new coronavirus cases were registered on August 11.

Press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook.

A total of 677 people are currently staying in self-isolation.

The number of military men, whose isolation is expiring in the coming three days, is 278.

On August 10, a total of 29 new coronavirus cases were registered in the armed forces.

