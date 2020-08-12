Kyiv city, nine regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions - Health Ministry
As of August 12, Kyiv city and nine region of Ukraine do not meet all the necessary criteria for easing quarantine measures introduced to prevent the coronavirus spread.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to data provided by the Health Ministry, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv city are not yet ready to ease lockdown restrictions.
Information on the spread of coronavirus in Crimea and the city of Sevastopol is not available.
As of August 12, Ukraine reported 84,548 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,433 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.
