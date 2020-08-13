Ukraine reports 1,592 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has reported 88,140 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 13, including 1,592 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Twenty-two deaths and 530 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 1,992 deaths related to the disease and 46,216 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Some 1,433 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on August 11.