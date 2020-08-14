Minsk: People being released from detention centres, share terrible stories. VIDEO

Protesters who were previously detained in Minsk are being released now.

A lot of people gathered next to remand centers in the Belarusian capital. Drivers volunteered to transport the released people back to their homes.

According to the outlet, those who came to welcome the released people applauded, but the ex-detainees asked them to stop clapping. "They hear the applause, they stop releasing people", they say.

A medic told the press that 50 people were held in a cell for four. The detainees had no water to drink for 15 hours, and to get it, they had to create a scandal. They received bread and cereals the next day.

