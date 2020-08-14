Ukraine reports 1,732 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

As of August 14, Ukraine has reported 87,872 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,732 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to the data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 19 deaths and 581 recoveries have been reported over the past 24 hours.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,011 deaths related to the disease and 46,797 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of coronavirus cases over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv region (205), Lviv region (184), Odesa region (160), Kyiv city (158), Chernivtsi region (154), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (143).

On August 13, Ukraine reported 86,140 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.