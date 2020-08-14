Ukrainian journalists Vasylyev and Reutsky detained in Minsk already released. PHOTO

Ukrainian journalists Kostiantyn Reutsky and Yevhen Vasylyev, detained during the protests in Minsk, have been already released.

Censor.NET reports citing Belarusian journalists association post on Telegram.

"Yevhen Vasylyev and Kostiantyn Reutsky have been released. They go to the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus. More details later, " Reutsky's wife, Oleksandra Dvoretska, posted on Facebook.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba confirmed this information.

"Kostiantyn Reutsky and Yevhen Vasylyev are already on the territory of the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus, under the protection of Ukrainian diplomats," Kuleba posted on Twitter.

As reported, Ukrainian citizens Kostiantyn Reutsky and Yevhen Vasylyev were detained in Minsk at about 17:00 on August 12. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stressed that the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus was taking measures to establish their place and conditions of detention.

Ukraine appealed to the Belarusian authorities with a request to release Ukrainian human rights activists and journalists Reutsky and Vasylyev who had been illegally detained in Minsk.

The presidential election was held in Belarus on August 9. According to preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko garnered 80.23% of the vote, while opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got 9.90%.

On the night of Monday, August 10, protests against election fraud began in Belarusian cities. Security forces brutally dispersed the protesters with rubber bullets, stun grenades, and water cannons. About 6,000 people have been detained since the protests began. At least 250 people have been hospitalized.

Read more: Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus