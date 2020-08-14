ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11078 visitors online
News Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
10 038 31

Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As "Yellow Zone" Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread

Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As

The Kyiv authorities have banned going outside without documents from August 17 due to the classification of the city as a "yellow zone" of the spread of COVID-19.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing.

Also, according to Klitschko, from August 17, it is forbidden to arbitrarily leave places of self-isolation for citizens who are in them.

It is also prohibited to hold mass sports and religious events with the participation of more than 1 person per 5 square meters.

Read more: Ukraine reports 1,732 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

In cinemas, it is allowed to occupy no more than 50% of the seats.

Transportation of passengers in public transport will be carried out exclusively in sitting accomodations.

Such measures will take effect from 17 August.

quarantine (1311) Kyyiv (2195) Klitschko (523) covid-19 (1453) Covid-2019 (1382)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 