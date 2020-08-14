Kyiv Bans Going Outside Without Documents From August 17 Due To Classification As "Yellow Zone" Of Epidemic Danger Of COVID-19 Spread

The Kyiv authorities have banned going outside without documents from August 17 due to the classification of the city as a "yellow zone" of the spread of COVID-19.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this at a briefing.

Also, according to Klitschko, from August 17, it is forbidden to arbitrarily leave places of self-isolation for citizens who are in them.

It is also prohibited to hold mass sports and religious events with the participation of more than 1 person per 5 square meters.

In cinemas, it is allowed to occupy no more than 50% of the seats.

Transportation of passengers in public transport will be carried out exclusively in sitting accomodations.

Such measures will take effect from 17 August.