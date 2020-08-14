Ukraine on verge of second wave of coronavirus - president

A record number of new COVID-19 cases on August 13 and the number of hospitalized patients indicate that Ukraine is on the verge of the second wave of coronavirus, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

He said this at a traditional conference call on preventing the spread of coronavirus, the press service of the head of state reported.

"We need to strengthen as much as possible the awareness campaign on combating the spread of coronavirus. It is necessary to inform the population about the importance of taking personal protection measures and complying with quarantine rules: minimizing visits to crowded places and attendance of mass events," Zelenskyi said, addressing government officials and the heads of regional state administrations.

He said that 1,732 people in Ukraine were diagnosed with coronavirus disease on August 13. Such figures and the number of hospitalized patients show that the country is on the verge of a second wave, so security measures and quarantine rules should be taken more closely, Zelenskyi said.