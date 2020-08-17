Journalist Tkach States Arson Of Schemes Editorial Office Car. PHOTOS

The journalist of the Schemes: Corruption in Detail program Mykhailo Tkach states that the editorial office's car was set on fire on the night of August 17.

Censor.NET reports citing Mykhailo Tkach post on Facebook.

"The bad news continues. The car, on which we have been filming for four years, which you all saw, was burned. The last material on which we worked with an important member of the film crew, driver Borys Mazur on a Kia Cerato, is "Kings of the Roads". Almost 700,000 viewers on YouTube have already watched it. During the filming and in the material itself, I repeatedly emphasized that our car and we were being watched by the security officers of the President - State Guard Department," the journalist wrote.

The car was located near the house where the driver lives.

Transport cannot be restored.

Фото: Ткач/Facebook

Впоследствии Портнов пригрозил всей редакции "Схем" публикацией "их личной и персональной информации", а также "анализом частной жизни и ненавязчивым сопровождением в темное время суток". Он также не исключил возможной слежки за членами редакции "Схем".

Тогда Национальная полиция Украина зарегистрировала уголовное производство по двум статьям Уголовного кодекса Украины - "препятствование законной профессиональной деятельности журналистов" и "угроза или насилие в отношении журналиста". Уголовное производство до сих пор на стадии досудебного расследования.

Напомним, ранее журналист Михаил Ткач заявил об обнаружении признаков прослушивающего устройства у себя дома