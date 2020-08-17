Ukraine reports 1,464 new coronavirus cases over past day

As of August 17, Ukraine has reported 92,820 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,464 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to data provided by the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, 21 deaths and 342 recoveries have been reported over the past day.

Overall, Ukraine has confirmed 2,089 deaths related to the disease and 48,164 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

The highest number of coronavirus cases over the past day was recorded in Rivne region (178), Chernivtsi region (165), and Ivano-Frankivsk region (164).

Read more: Ukraine on verge of second wave of coronavirus - president

On August 16, Ukraine reported 91,356 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases.