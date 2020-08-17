Kyiv city, 10 regions not ready to ease lockdown restrictions – Health Ministry

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in Kyiv city and 10 regions of Ukraine has been exceeded over the past 14 days, so they are not ready to ease quarantine measures.

According to data provided by the Health Ministry, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Kharkiv, Chernivtsi regions and Kyiv city are not yet ready to ease lockdown restrictions.

On August 13, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency changed the division of the country into quarantine zones.

The red zone in terms of the level of epidemic danger of the spread of COVID-19 covers the following towns and districts: Horodenka and Kosiv districts of Ivano-Frankivsk region; the town of Sambir of Lviv region; the town of Biliaiivka of Odesa region; the town of Dubno, Kostopil and Rivne districts of Rivne region; and Kitsman district of Chernivtsi region.

The updated division will be valid for 14 days from August 17.

As of August 17, Ukraine reported 92,820 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,464 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.